Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, math & Science provisions

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. 

The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.

The big changes would impact several courses, including math and science. Students would only need three units of each, with the seventh coming from a STEM course like engineering or computer science.

Their plan keeps the minimum number of credits needed at 21, but students would decrease from four English units to 3.5 units, with either a half-unit of public speaking or debate.

The proposal includes 2.5 units of social studies, a half-credit of fine arts, and one additional humanities/arts unit instead of the current three units of history and government.

These changes not only impact students’ learning requirements, but also teachers’ requirements as many would have to adjust to smaller roles in their subject.

All these changes still must be approved by the board of education. They resume a two-day meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — A car had crossed into a lane of oncoming traffic, crashing into the motorcycle.
Police: Husband killed in Platte City motorcycle crash, wife seriously injured
FILE
Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana, fentanyl test strips
States across the country have seen a surge in students repeating grade levels, including in...
More students repeating grade levels: Is it good for them?
States across the country have seen a surge in students repeating grade levels, including in...
More students repeating grade levels in Missouri