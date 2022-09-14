Aging & Style
K-State Library featured in prestigious magazine for unique, impressive designs

FILE - Great Room murals restored following fire at Hale Library
FILE - Great Room murals restored following fire at Hale Library(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Hale Library has been featured in a national publication for its unique and impressive designs.

Kansas State University says its own Hale Library has been featured in the American Libraries Magazine for the 2022 Library Design Showcase. It said the showcase is a yearly celebration of the most impressive, new and renovated libraries that address user needs in inventive and interesting ways.

K-State noted that the 2022 honorees featured building projects completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so honored to have Hale Library included in this year’s showcase,” said Joe Mocnik, dean of K-State Libraries. “It’s been an enormous effort by the architects, staff and students to make Hale Library a welcoming and innovative space.”

The university indicated that Hale Library’s renovation and expansion were featured for the school’s efforts to completely reimagine the library and adapt it to meet students’ needs. In particular, the new main entrance, learning commons, Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab and Historic Farrell Library - the original 1927 section of the building - were all featured.

“A world-class library facility like Hale Library ensures that current and future students have a welcoming, well-designed place to learn, collaborate and create,” said Chuck Taber, provost. “The library’s inclusion in this showcase demonstrates how much K-State values spaces that support student success to the fullest.”

K-State noted that American Libraries is a publication of the American Library Association and covers the latest trends and news within the library community in the U.S.

