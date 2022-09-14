Johnson County Sheriff demands pay raise approval following deputy shortage

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is asking for a pay raise approval with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at a critically low staffing level.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently at an “emergency” level staffing shortage with 61 deputies down and nearly 20 more preparing to leave in the ensuing weeks. While the sheriff’s office said the critically low staffing levels won’t threaten the safety provided to citizens, it will impact the resources provided to every agency in the county and surrounding areas.

Hayden said he will be asking the board of county commissioners to approve a new pay plan at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday, Sept. 15. The pay raise he said will improve the standard of living for staff and will prevent the current exodus to other agencies who pay more.

