Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Johnson County Sheriff demands pay raise approval following deputy shortage

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is requesting a new pay plan following a critical staffing...
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is requesting a new pay plan following a critical staffing shortage(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is asking for a pay raise approval with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at a critically low staffing level.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently at an “emergency” level staffing shortage with 61 deputies down and nearly 20 more preparing to leave in the ensuing weeks. While the sheriff’s office said the critically low staffing levels won’t threaten the safety provided to citizens, it will impact the resources provided to every agency in the county and surrounding areas.

Hayden said he will be asking the board of county commissioners to approve a new pay plan at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday, Sept. 15. The pay raise he said will improve the standard of living for staff and will prevent the current exodus to other agencies who pay more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

William K. Pigg.
Wanted: William Pigg
An elderly man was struck by a truck making a turn at a crosswalk in Kansas City, Kansas.
Man dies from injuries after being hit in crosswalk by truck
AMBER Alert issued for girl last seen on Monday, September 12
AMBER Alert issued for St. Louis area girl reportedly taken from school
FILE — The sheriff’s office stated the cause of the crash was still under investigation.
One dead in single-vehicle DeSoto crash