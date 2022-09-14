Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Jackson County Frank White Jr. charity golf tournament raises thousands for Foster Adopt Connect

The Jackson County Frank White Jr. Charity Golf Tournament raised $23,000 for FosterAdopt...
The Jackson County Frank White Jr. Charity Golf Tournament raised $23,000 for FosterAdopt Connect this year.(Jackson County Missouri/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Frank White Jr. Charity Golf Tournament helped raise $23,000 to go toward FosterAdopt Connect, the county announced Thursday.

The tournament, played Friday Sept. 9 at Fred Arbanas Golf Course, featured a 36-team field, the largest in its six-year history.

Jackson County said in a release the goal of the tournament each year is to support local charities the county is unable to serve through the legislative process.

“My wife Theresa and I had an opportunity during COVID to foster a little girl for a couple of years until her parents were able to reconnect, so we know how valuable the work is that (FosterAdopt Connect) do to help kids and families,” County Executive Frank White Jr. said.

During the past six years, the golf tournament has raised more than $100,000 benefitting multiple organizations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
Daniya Allen.
Raytown police looking for 16-year-old girl not seen since Saturday
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts