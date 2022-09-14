Jackson County Frank White Jr. charity golf tournament raises thousands for Foster Adopt Connect

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Frank White Jr. Charity Golf Tournament helped raise $23,000 to go toward FosterAdopt Connect, the county announced Thursday.

The tournament, played Friday Sept. 9 at Fred Arbanas Golf Course, featured a 36-team field, the largest in its six-year history.

Jackson County said in a release the goal of the tournament each year is to support local charities the county is unable to serve through the legislative process.

“My wife Theresa and I had an opportunity during COVID to foster a little girl for a couple of years until her parents were able to reconnect, so we know how valuable the work is that (FosterAdopt Connect) do to help kids and families,” County Executive Frank White Jr. said.

During the past six years, the golf tournament has raised more than $100,000 benefitting multiple organizations.

