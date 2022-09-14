Aging & Style
FORECAST: Summerlike heat continues Thursday

By Erin Little
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The story for Chiefs Thursday is going to be the summer heat, Kansas City. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 86 in the afternoon. That heat will continue into game time, too. We are tracking a few isolated storms to end the week. Right now, the best chance looks to be Friday into Saturday. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

