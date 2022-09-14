Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes, Ferguson police now say they believe she is with her sister.

AMBER Alert issued for girl last seen on Monday, September 12 (MSHP)

The AMBER Alert stated Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police said two black women took her with them. One had long braids and was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other suspect was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings. The girl is 4-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Surveillance photo showing one of two women police say was last seen with the missing 12-year-old. Police say she was wearing a pink hat, unknown shirt and turquoise leggings (MSHP | MSHP)

Holmes was last seen in a blue minivan that police believe is either an older model Blue Kia Sedona or a Dodge van with no front or rear license plates. Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the vehicle had been found but the girl and suspects were still missing.

Police say the vehicle is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The van does not have front or rear license plates. (MSHP)

The Ferguson Police Department initially put out a social media post on Monday about Natonja Holmes. Early Wednesday morning, police said investigators reviewed surveillance images and the 12-year-old girl’s family indicated that they did not recognize the suspects nor the vehicle captured on camera.

Wednesday afternoon, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told News 4 it is now believed the girl is with her sister and not in any danger. He said officers have not been able to visually see the girl, but that they are canceling the AMBER Alert.

After saying Tuesday she didn’t recognize a woman on surveillance video, police asked Holmes’ mother Wednesday “if she was aware that the person on the video was her older daughter along with her missing juvenile.” The mother said it was her older daughter, according to a Ferguson police press release.

Police are still investigating to resolve the incident completely.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ferguson-Florissant School District sent out the following:

Dear Ferguson-Florissant Community,

This message is an update on the incident regarding the Amber Alert issued for a Ferguson Middle student. Based on the information received from law enforcement, it is believed that the student is safe and is in the company of someone known to her. However, this has not been confirmed.

Ferguson Police and other law enforcement agencies are working jointly for a successful resolution to this incident. Based on the evidence gathered, this does not appear to be a random incident.

Ferguson Police and other law enforcement agencies are still actively investigating, and the District will continue to work closely with law enforcement. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.

