Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

Generic.
Generic.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant.

The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under control by 1:46 p.m.

The fire was apparently contained between the metal roof and insulation.

No injuries were reported.

KCTV5 News has made calls in an effort to learn what caused the fire. Stay with us for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces funding for electric charging infrastructure in 34 states and...
Money approved for states to build car-charging network
FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran introduces legislation to ease travel costs for veteran health care
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas...
NASCAR announces dates for Kansas Speedway races in 2023