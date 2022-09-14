Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant.

The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under control by 1:46 p.m.

The fire was apparently contained between the metal roof and insulation.

No injuries were reported.

KCTV5 News has made calls in an effort to learn what caused the fire. Stay with us for any updates.

