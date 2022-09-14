Country Club Plaza business owners looking forward to boost in sales following Chiefs home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For Kansas City, Chiefs season is about more than the game.

“The impact it plays on our small businesses is vital,” said Chase McAnulty, owner and CEO of Charlie Hustle.

With the home opener on the horizon, businesses on the Country Club Plaza have their game faces on.

“With it being a primetime game, our stores are probably going to be packed all day tomorrow,” said Colin Novick of Rally House.

Made in KC’s general manager said he looks forward to fall for the football season.

“As the Chiefs come into our picture, it’s very exciting. And it’s tremendous boost for our business,” Michael Travis said.

KC Style Haus is one of the newer businesses in Chiefs Kingdom. The owner said she’s excited to see how their success will trickle down to her store.

“We do notice a big increase in sales with the excitement as the Chiefs are winning,” said Deserae Minor.

No only does a winning team help with sales, but it also makes room to earn paychecks.

“With the chiefs doing as well that just gives us the opportunity to grow and continue to give job opportunities to people in the community,” said Novick.

