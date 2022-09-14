Aging & Style
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered

Saterah Hampton
Saterah Hampton(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton, 23, of Topeka, was arrested by its Criminal Investigations Division.

Hampton, a local corrections officer, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for unlawful sexual relations with an adult male inmate and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

As of Wednesday morning, the case remains under investigation. Hampton remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

