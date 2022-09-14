Chiefs unveil historic red end zones to celebrate 50 years at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Out with the gold, in with something true to the origins of Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back red end zones and the original field design from Arrowhead Stadium’s opening for KC’s 50th season at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

The field will debut for Thursday’s home-opening contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

At midfield, the Chiefs grounds crew is painting the original Arrowhead Stadium logo. The Chiefs teased fans with a tweet “something big is coming (eyes emoji)” Monday night before showing a glimpse at the field design on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning the Chiefs gave a look into the painting process which will bring back the original field design.

During the run to the Super Bowl in January 2020, Kansas City painted the end zones gold during the playoffs.

