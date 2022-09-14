Aging & Style
Chargers’ Allen out for Thursday night matchup with Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball after a catch during...
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury.

Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.

READ MORE: Harrison Butker out for Thursday home-opener

Coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday said Allen’s injury “is going to take some time.” Allen is in his 10th season and has caught at least 95 passes the past five years, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Joshua Palmer is expected to get the start in place of Palmer and DeAndre Carter is likely to see increased playing time. Both had three catches against the Raiders while Carter had a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give Los Angeles a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Tight end Donald Parham will miss his second straight game also because of a hamstring injury.

READ MORE: What to know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcasts

Cornerback J.C. Jackson could make his Chargers debut after undergoing ankle surgery three weeks ago. Jackson is listed as questionable after being limited in practice for the second straight day. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract during the offseason.

“I think he’s headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night,” Staley said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

