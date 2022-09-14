Aging & Style
AMBER Alert issued for St. Louis area girl reportedly taken from school

Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an alert late Tuesday night for Natonja Holmes
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV/KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

The alert issued late Tuesday night says Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm.

Police say two black females abducted her. One had long braids wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other suspect was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings.

Holmes was last seen in a blue minivan that police say is either an older model Blue Kia Sedona or Dodge van with no front or rear license plates.

The Ferguson Police Department initially put out a social media post on Monday about Natonja Holmes. Early Wednesday morning, police said investigators reviewed surveillance images and the 12-year-old girl’s family indicated that they did not recognize the suspects nor the vehicle captured on camera.

If you know any information about Natonja Holmes whereabouts call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Surveillance photo showing one of two women police say was last seen with the missing...
Surveillance photo showing one of two women police say was last seen with the missing 12-year-old. Police say she was wearing a pink hat, unknown shirt and turquoise leggings(MSHP | MSHP)
Police say the van is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The...
Police say the van is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The van does not have front or rear license plates.(Missouri State Highway Patrol/KMOV)

