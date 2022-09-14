2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines.

“All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”

When Brown went to his car this morning, he could clearly tell someone had been searching through it.

“Stuff was everywhere,” Brown said. “My firearm was gone, so that’s when I knew somebody had got in here.”

Brown quickly learned he wasn’t the only one.

KCK police said that, early this morning, a man and woman were breaking into vehicles in the Westlake neighborhood.

Video from neighbors’ security cameras showed the suspects’ white pickup truck driving through the area early Tuesday morning.

“My daughter is in that car every day,” Brown said. “So, I take it super personal when you come, take my stuff that belongs to me and my kid, my family. So, I was immediately angry.”

One of Brown’s neighbors in Westlake was so angry that he confronted the suspects and eventually started chasing them in his vehicle.

The authorities said that, near 110th Street and State Avenue, the suspects were able to turn the tables on the angry neighbor. They got behind him and began shooting. Luckily, the man was not harmed.

“Don’t approach them,” said Major Dustin Dungan with the KCKPD. “Call the police. Report it. Report suspicious activity in your neighborhood, but let us confront them. That way, it keeps you out of harm’s way.”

KCK police did intervene around 75th Street and State Avenue, where the suspects led police on a high-speed chase across state lines.

The chase ended around 3:30 a.m. At that time, the suspects crashed and rolled over near I-70 and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Both suspects in the chase were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. They had to be taken to the hospital.

Back in Westlake, many are just happy police caught the suspects. As for Brown and some of the other victims, it was a reminder.

“Make sure you lock your doors, take your firearm in,” Brown said.

Even though police do have the two suspects in custody, they encourage people with any information about this incident to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

