Sports betting ramps up as Chiefs season gets underway

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Geocomply, which is the company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, says the Sunflower State cracked the top 10 states by volume for betting during the NFL’s opening weekend.

A sea of red was the way Mike Day, the owner of McGuire’s Tavern in Overland Park, described Sunday’s environment.

“You would have thought you were at a Chiefs game,” he said. “It was fun.”

Oddly enough, that version of Arrowhead would allow you to place bets.

“Some of my customers do it, but you don’t know how many because they don’t have to tell you,” Day said. “It looks like it’s going to be a big deal.”

It’s not the first time Kansas and Missouri have had differing laws that forced people to cross State Line Road. In the case of sports betting, however, it has many scratching their heads.

The home state for two of the major sports teams in the metro doesn’t allow sports gambling. For years, the Missouri legislature has been trying to pass sports betting legislation. Every bill, thus far, has failed.

“You are seeing lots of money leaving Kansas City, leaving Missouri each and every day, where sports betting is very popular, is being done on the Kansas side right now,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Kansas was able to pass legislation earlier this year and launch sportsbooks just in time for the start of the football season.

The mayor of KCMO said he gets messages daily about Missouri sports betting. He even posted a message on social media he received that said: “I had to drive to Kansas and place that bet in the parking lot of a Walmart… So dumb.”

A number of people have posted their adventures across state lines to bet. The posts are everything from “I went to QT to do it,” to “I found myself at a gas station on Leavenworth Road.” Someone also mentioned, “Because I could place bets here, I got today’s BBQ lunch in KCK and not Kansas City.”

“This is something that is bipartisan and it makes sense,” Mayor Lucas said. “If our peers - a Democratic governor and Republican legislators - in Kansas can figure something like this out, there is no reason we can’t do that in Missouri.”

As Missouri legislators work to get something down, Day and other Kansas businesses will continue to reap the benefits and invite Missourians in.

“It’s going to be a plus and it’s going to make us busier,” Day said. “People like to bet and hopefully we will get some Missouri fans over here.”

Day said they are just going to continue to get busier and busier, especially if the Kansas City Chiefs play the way that they did on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.