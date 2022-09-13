Single-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills 1, injures 1

STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash in the Stilwell, Kansas, area killed one person and injured another on Monday night.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of W. 171st Street and Mission Road.

The crash involved a single vehicle, which was heavily damaged. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The crash led to one person’s death. That person was declared deceased at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, at last check.

