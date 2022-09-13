Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Season ticket deposits open today for KC Current 2024 season

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first-place Kansas City Current are making history, and you can join them!

Season ticket deposits open Tuesday for the 2024 season at the first professional soccer stadium for women in the world.

Fans can secure their spot starting at 10 a.m. on kccurrentstadium.com.

The stadium’s capacity will be 11,500. The Current are expecting to sell out their season tickets.

ALSO READ: KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Current have went three months without losing a match.
KC Current move to first place, remain unbeaten since late May
The KC Current unveiled additional looks for the state-of-the-art build ready to get underway...
KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October
FILE: The 2019 World Cup Champion U.S. Women's National Team will play a friendly at Children's...
U.S. Women’s National Team set for friendly in KC
The Kansas City Current have went three months without losing a match.
Unbeaten streak hits 12! Current defeat North Carolina, 3-2