Season ticket deposits open today for KC Current 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first-place Kansas City Current are making history, and you can join them!

Season ticket deposits open Tuesday for the 2024 season at the first professional soccer stadium for women in the world.

Fans can secure their spot starting at 10 a.m. on kccurrentstadium.com.

The stadium’s capacity will be 11,500. The Current are expecting to sell out their season tickets.

