Raytown Schools hosting ‘Test Drive Tuesday’ amid bus driver shortage

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - School districts are looking for ways to combat widespread bus driver shortages, and Raytown Schools are hosting a bus test-drive event to try to attract drivers.

Raytown School District’s Test Drive Tuesday hiring event is happening Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People can come and drive a bus. They’ll drive around the parking lot here, then can apply for a position, and interview on-site about becoming a school bus driver.

District bus drivers make around $17 an hour and work at least 30 hours a week with benefits, including access to the school’s wellness center for themselves and their family.

Kevin Easley, the district’s transportation director, said many are fearful of the size of the vehicle, but it’s actually not that scary.

“The driver shortage is just another obstacle that we need to work through, and the students that we can transport are affected by how many drivers we have,” he said. “We’ve gone from about 46 drivers last year to 34 drivers this year, so we just don’t have the manpower at this point in time.”

He said events like this are vital to the success of the district and it’s important to students seeing a friendly face in the morning.

“Unfortunately, it’s getting harder and harder to find people who are interested in the position of being a bus driver, so we’re trying new things,” Easley said. “What we were doing is not working, so we’re continually trying new opportunities to find candidates, looking into new opportunities, job fairs, social media, and this Test Drive Tuesday event are some of the things we’re trying to find new people.”

Those interested can come to the Raytown Transportation Department between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, at 5920 Hardy Ave., Raytown, MO. You can also call 816-268-7170.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

