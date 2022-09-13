Aging & Style
Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa

By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a dump truck in the Zona Rosa Shopping Center on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident happened in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road at 12:07 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the road as a Kenworth T880 was turning left. The police didn’t specify which of the two roads the person was trying to cross.

The person driving the dump truck didn’t see the pedestrian, but did feel a bump. When he got out, he saw the pedestrian under the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The police did not provide any information about the person, such as their age or gender.

The driver was not injured in this incident.

