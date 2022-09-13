Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen leaving hospital

Misty Shur.
Misty Shur.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital.

Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital at 4320 Wornall Road around midnight Sunday.

She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Her two front teeth are missing. She has a distinctive scar above her left eyebrow. She also a tattoo of a horse or unicorn on her back.

She wears a reddish-brown wig that covers her short, brown, buzzcut hair.

Police say she was last wearing a maroon sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants. She had no shoes on.

Police say that Shur has a known mental disability. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220. You can also call 911.

