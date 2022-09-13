Aging & Style
KCK police chase ends with crash in KCMO

A police chase that began in KCK early Tuesday morning ended with a crash and a lot of police...
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - A chase that began in Kansas City, KS, early Tuesday morning ended with a serious crash along the interstate in Kansas City, MO.

Information is limited so far, but here’s what we know:

A police chase began in KCK before crossing the state line and ending in a crash near Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Most of the subsequent police activity was up along the overpass, on 14th Street, but a severely damaged white pickup could be seen down on the shoulder of the interstate.

It’s not yet clear how the chase started, or whether anyone was seriously injured.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available throughout the morning.

