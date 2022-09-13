KC Pet Project out of space, more than 250 dogs up for adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project says they’ve taken in 270 dogs since the beginning of September and that they have more dogs than they have room for.

“We cannot control the volume of animals coming in every day,” said Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. “So, we could get 30. We could get 50. We could get 100.”

According to Fugate, they’re way beyond the average number of animals they take in. KC Pet Project usually takes in about 10,000 animals a year. By the end of 2022, that number will be at least 16,000.

The situation has gotten so bad that they’re using offices and training rooms to help with the overflow. However, they say the best way to solve the problem is to have families come in and adopt.

“It’s really going to take a community-wide effort to help us kind of get a handle on this,” Fugate said. “Honestly, it doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down anytime soon.”

KC Pet Project is running an adoption special until Sept. 18.

If you want to find out how you can adopt or foster, click here.

