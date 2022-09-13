Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KC Pet Project out of space, more than 250 dogs up for adoption

Generic.
Generic.(Pixabay)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project says they’ve taken in 270 dogs since the beginning of September and that they have more dogs than they have room for.

“We cannot control the volume of animals coming in every day,” said Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. “So, we could get 30. We could get 50. We could get 100.”

According to Fugate, they’re way beyond the average number of animals they take in. KC Pet Project usually takes in about 10,000 animals a year. By the end of 2022, that number will be at least 16,000.

The situation has gotten so bad that they’re using offices and training rooms to help with the overflow. However, they say the best way to solve the problem is to have families come in and adopt.

“It’s really going to take a community-wide effort to help us kind of get a handle on this,” Fugate said. “Honestly, it doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down anytime soon.”

KC Pet Project is running an adoption special until Sept. 18.

If you want to find out how you can adopt or foster, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri State University President Clif Smart receives a food delivery on campus from a...
HIGH-TECH DELIVERIES: Starship Technologies launches robot delivery service at Missouri State University
A proposal this summer to force staff to refer to students by their gender assigned at birth...
Local school district under pressure over trans student policy proposal
Generic.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa
Generic.
2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout