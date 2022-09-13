KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said a K9 Unit stopped a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near mile marker 364 for failing to signal a lane change. During the stop, it said the male driver, later identified as Minor, sped off and started a chase.

Officials indicated the chase went southbound on SE Deer Creek Parkway, east on SE 21st St., west on SE 21st St. then east on I-70. At some point, while the vehicle was still moving, they said a woman jumped from the car.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the chase continued east on I-70 out of Shawnee Co. and into Douglas Co. where the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed stop sticks and the vehicle’s tires began to deflate. The chase ended near mile marker 208.

Officials said Minor was arrested without further incident and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for felony flee and elude, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to signal a turn, possession of marijuana and speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the female passenger who jumped was taken to a local hospital via AMR with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their help with the incident.

