Kansas Republican leaders endorse fiscal conservation as inflation remains high

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall and Jake LaTurner are endorsing fiscally conservative legislative moves as inflation remains high.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Department of Labor announced an 8.3% inflation rate for August - remaining near 40-year highs.

“Any hopes that the Federal Reserve would not have to raise interest rates next week are dead with these inflation numbers. Interest is going to increase, life is going to stay more expensive,” Marshall said.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) said he is also proud to support fiscally conservative alternatives that work to lower inflation and bring prices back down for Kansas families.

“For months, Kansans have struggled to make ends meet,” Rep. LaTurner said. “Inflation remains at historic highs, real wages are falling, and the cost of food and rent is soaring.”

Marshall noted that the following prices rose in August:

  • Gasoline +25.6%
  • Utility gasoline +33%
  • Electricity +15.8%
  • Food at home +13.5%
  • Food away from home +8%
  • Used cars +7.8%
  • New cars +10.1%
  • Transportation +11.3%

