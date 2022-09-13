Kansas City’s own Jason Sudeikis wins Emmy for starring as Ted Lasso

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission West graduate Jason Sudeikis took home an Emmy award Monday evening.

The comedy and TV star who calls Kansas City his hometown was awarded the honor for his role in the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis plays Lasso in “a fish out of water story about an American football coach from Kansas, who moves to London, England, to take charge of a professional soccer team, despite knowing nothing of the sport.”

He was seemingly stunned in winning the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which included beating out Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bill Hader, Donald Glover and Nicholas Hoult.

“I have sat at home and watched award shows,” Sudeikis said after receiving the Emmy. “My mom loves award shows I always bust people’s balls, they get up and say, ‘I didn’t have a chance.’ I really didn’t,” Sudeikis said during his acceptance speech. “It’s an amazing group, I was nominated with, so I’m not overly prepared, but I did take classes at the Second City, so I’m going to go for it.”

“Thank you to my parents. Thank you to our incredible cast. It’s a joy to get to work with you guys. You guys are amazing,” he continued. “Thank you so much to the people who watch the show and dig it as much as we dig making it. I’m truly surprised and flattered. Thank you.”

The show “Ted Lasso” also won the Emmy for Comedy Series at the 74th Emmy Awards.

