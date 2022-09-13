Aging & Style
Former MSU Head Coach Dave Steckel hired for new coaching gig

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3/KMOV) - Former Missouri State Head Coach Dave Steckel has a new coaching gig.

XFL St. Louis announced their coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season. Head Coach Anthony Becht named Dave Steckel as the team’s linebacker coach.

Steckel has had nearly 40 years of coaching experience, with most of his time spent at the University of Missouri, where he was the coach for 14 years, half of which he spent as the team’s defensive coordinator. He also spent some time coaching at Missouri State University. Steckel was a two-time nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the Top Assistant Coach in college football.

XFL St. Louis also announced La’Roi Glover, Mark Lee, Pat Perles, Ricky Proehl, Art Valero, Eric Avila, and Sean Hollister as part of the coaching staff. All coaches come from years of experience across all different leagues.

The XFL will kick off its new league and season on February 18.

