FORECAST: Summer heat isn’t done with us yet

For the next 24 hours, the weather will be picture perfect in Kansas City. We’ll have clear skies, calm winds, and comfortable temperatures into the overnight hours. Summer heat will make a comeback, with temperatures only increasing as we go through the workweek. Tuesday through Friday, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s in the afternoon hours. Chances for rainfall will remain low this weekend. Our next best chance for rain looks to be next week, on Tuesday. Stay connected with us via KCTV5 News and our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.