Dwayne Bowe to be drum honoree, parking lots will open early for Chiefs home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the greatest wide receivers in Chiefs history will be back at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that Dwayne Bowe, fourth in franchise history for receiving yards and third in receptions, will be the Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck prior to kickoff.

In their home opener, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:15 p.m. It will also be the first NFL game streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Generald Wilson, Retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, is set to sing the national anthem, and the flyover will be conducted by four A-10s from Whiteman Air Force Base.

The Chiefs announced parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance.

Chiefs team president Mark Donovan reinforced to fans that they should arrive early as there will likely be traffic delays on Interstates 435 and 70.

