Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Dwayne Bowe to be drum honoree, parking lots will open early for Chiefs home opener

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe (82) takes to the field before an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe (82) takes to the field before an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the greatest wide receivers in Chiefs history will be back at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that Dwayne Bowe, fourth in franchise history for receiving yards and third in receptions, will be the Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck prior to kickoff.

In their home opener, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:15 p.m. It will also be the first NFL game streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Generald Wilson, Retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, is set to sing the national anthem, and the flyover will be conducted by four A-10s from Whiteman Air Force Base.

The Chiefs announced parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance.

Chiefs team president Mark Donovan reinforced to fans that they should arrive early as there will likely be traffic delays on Interstates 435 and 70.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Priest Holmes and two junior anglers enjoy the 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids...
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
FILE - deer
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
FILE
Kansas Republican leaders endorse fiscal conservation as inflation remains high
Darryl Minor
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase