Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43.

Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of Nevada, and a 17-year-old woman from Bronaugh were killed in the crash. Another passenger in the pickup is being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say no one in the pickup was wearing a seatbelt.

