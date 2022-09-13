Double-ejection after KCK police chase ends with crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - A police chase that began in Kansas City, KS, early Tuesday morning ended with a serious crash along the interstate in Kansas City, MO.

The chase began in KCK before crossing the state line and ending in a rollover crash near Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Both suspects in the chase vehicle were ejected during the wreck and transported to a local hospital.

The incident began in the Westlake neighborhood of KCK, where the suspects were allegedly breaking into vehicles. One of the vehicles’ owners confronted the suspects and started chasing them, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

The suspects turned the tables on the car owner near 110th Street and State Avenue, when the suspects got behind the man and began shooting at him. KCK officers intervened around 75th Street and State Avenue and began the pursuit, police said.

The chase extended into Kansas City, MO, where the vehicle rolled over and ejected the suspects.

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The incident caused traffic slowdowns on eastbound I-70 near Prospect Avenue and up on the overpass on 14th Street, because of the large police presence. A severely damaged white pickup could be seen down on the shoulder of the interstate.

The area was cleared before morning rush hour.

