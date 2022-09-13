2 injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that led to a brief and precautionary school lockout.

According to police, two people were shot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One victim was found in the area of N. 80th Street and Garfield Avenue. The other victim was found in the area of N. 79th Street and Wood Court. According to the police, one victim is currently in surgery. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown which of them was found at which scene.

The scenes are a couple block away from each other. Both locations are in a residential area south of Parallel Parkway.

Arrowhead Middle School is to the west of the residential area where the shooting victims were found. It is along N. 82nd Street.

According to a contact with the school district, the shooting caused the school to go on lockout as a precaution. As of 4 p.m., it had been lifted already. Students had reportedly been released.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. No further information is available at this time.

