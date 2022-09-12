Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Harrison

Harrison.
By KCTV5 Staff

Meet Harrison! He’s a 5-month-old kitten looking for the perfect forever home!

Harrison is a bit of a class clown. He’s always searching for the next pet and the next little bit of attention!

He loves other cats and would do well in a home with other kitties! He’d also do well in a home with dogs or kids.

Harrison will make the “purrfect” forever family member.

Harrison is a resident of the cattery at Gardner Pet Supply & Grooming. You can stop by and meet him during business hours!

To learn more about him, visit mscrescue.org.

