Pet of the Day: Harrison
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Meet Harrison! He’s a 5-month-old kitten looking for the perfect forever home!
Harrison is a bit of a class clown. He’s always searching for the next pet and the next little bit of attention!
He loves other cats and would do well in a home with other kitties! He’d also do well in a home with dogs or kids.
Harrison will make the “purrfect” forever family member.
Harrison is a resident of the cattery at Gardner Pet Supply & Grooming. You can stop by and meet him during business hours!
To learn more about him, visit mscrescue.org.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.