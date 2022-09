KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide of 2022.

One person was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue.

The fatal shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim’s identity has not bee released.

There has not been an arrest in the case announced yet.

