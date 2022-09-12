MoDOT to close areas near I-435 bridge over Blue River to address ‘urgent’ repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Department of Transportation crews have started “urgent bridge joint expansion repairs” along westbound I-435 over the Blue River on Monday.

Crews closed select areas Monday morning and those will remain shut down overnight. They are not expected to impact Tuesday morning rush hour, MoDOT stated.

Drivers are encouraged to use I-49 or I-470 as a detour back to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 71 (I-49) to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE the ramp from southbound Bannister Rd. to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE southbound I-435 to westbound I-435.

Crews will CLOSE one lane of the ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435.

The left two lanes of westbound I-435 will remain open.

This work is expected to cause additional traffic delays on westbound I-435, the northbound I-49 ramp to westbound I-435, and westbound I-470 ramp to westbound I-435, MoDOT stated.

