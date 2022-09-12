McPherson College investing $55 million for campus of the future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is reimagining its campus for the future — funded in part by a $55 million capital campaign that will spur the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history. McPherson is also announcing a significant contribution of $3 million toward its pioneering Student Debt Project, which provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending school

McPherson College released renderings Monday of the three new building projects that will be the centerpiece of the campus update: Campus Commons, the Boiler House and the Holman Center for Athletics. These projects aim to capture how students learn and live in the 21st century by giving them the resources and support to do their best work.

The Commons will contain the new campus dining facility, a coffee shop, student store, flexible working and collaboration space, as well as several administrative offices, the new Dalke Center housing Career Services and a Welcome Center for new students. The Boiler House is an indoor-outdoor dining and event space with flex seating, yard games, fire pits and a large outdoor screen and stage area.

The investment in McPherson College was catalyzed by a $25 million donation in May from philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist.

