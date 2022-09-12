Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

McPherson College investing $55 million for campus of the future

Artist rendering of McPherson College campus update.
Artist rendering of McPherson College campus update.(McPherson College)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is reimagining its campus for the future — funded in part by a $55 million capital campaign that will spur the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history. McPherson is also announcing a significant contribution of $3 million toward its pioneering Student Debt Project, which provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending school

McPherson College released renderings Monday of the three new building projects that will be the centerpiece of the campus update: Campus Commons, the Boiler House and the Holman Center for Athletics. These projects aim to capture how students learn and live in the 21st century by giving them the resources and support to do their best work.

The Commons will contain the new campus dining facility, a coffee shop, student store, flexible working and collaboration space, as well as several administrative offices, the new Dalke Center housing Career Services and a Welcome Center for new students. The Boiler House is an indoor-outdoor dining and event space with flex seating, yard games, fire pits and a large outdoor screen and stage area.

The investment in McPherson College was catalyzed by a $25 million donation in May from philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

A school bus overturned in Clay County just after 8 a.m. Monday, injuring two elementary...
2 injured students home from hospital following school bus crash in Clay County
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
FILE — Drivers are encouraged to use I-49 or I-470 as a detour back to westbound I-435.
MoDOT to close areas near I-435 bridge over Blue River to address ‘urgent’ repairs
FILE
Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Local veterans named to Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board