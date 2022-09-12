Local veterans named to Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local veterans and U.S. Service Academies graduates have been named to Senator Jerry Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Monday, Sept. 12, the new members of his 2022 Service Academy Selection Board, which will review applications and interview candidates who apply for admission to the U.S. Service Academies.

“The opportunity to nominate talented Kansas students to attend our service academies is one of my greatest honors as a U.S. Senator,” Sen. Moran said. “These young men and women are committed, hardworking and humble, representing the very best of Kansas. Thank you to this year’s Service Academy Selection Board for their service and dedication to investing in the next generation of young leaders who will protect and serve our country. I look forward to receiving the board’s recommendations.”

Moran noted that applicants will be interviewed by the election board on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Cosmosphere, 1100 N Plum St., in Hutchinson.

U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Moran said the 2022 Service Academy Selection Board is as follows:

Retired Lt. Col. Leslie Alford, of Manhattan - Owner, Destiny Real Estate, U.S. Army veteran

Judy Bauer, of Leavenworth - Vice President, henry Leavenworth Chapter Association of the U.S. Army

Retired Lt. Col. Bob Brock, of Topeka - Director of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. Air Force veteran

Myca Bunch, of Garden City - President, Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Air Force veteran

Retired Col. Jean Clifford, of Garden Cit - Member, Kansas State Board of Education, retired U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate

Bill Ebel, of Overland Park - Adjunct Professor, The University of Kansas School of Public Administration, U.S. Military Academy graduate

Steve Hawley, of Lawrence - University of Kansas Professor Emeritus, Physics and Astronomy, Adjunct Professor of Aerospace Engineering, and former NASA Astronaut

Darryl Kelly, of Wichita - Assistant Vice President/Information Systems Project Manager, Equity Bank, U.S. Air Force veteran

Cheryl Kerns, of Olathe - Blue Valley West High School Math Teacher, mother of a U.S. Military Academy graduate

Ryan Kriegshauser, of Olathe - Partner, Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, U.S. Navy Reserve

Marri Krupco, of Blue Mound - Former Commander, Kansas American Legion, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

Sara Lewis, of Fairway - Former Naval Aviator and former USNA Adjunct Professor, U.S. Naval Academy graduate

Steve Martinez, of Garden City - Undersheriff, Finney Co., U.S. Army veteran

Richard McLeon, of Dighton - General Manager, Lane-Scott Electric Cooperative, U.S. Army veteran

Martin Miller, of Great Bend - Manager, Great Bend Municipal Airport, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate

Retired Col. Dean Mitchell, of Tonganoxie - Management Consultant, Burns & McDonnell, U.S. Army veteran

Halley Roberson, of Oberlin - City Administrator, City of Oberlin, U.S. Army veteran

Retired Major Emma Toops, of Shawnee - Co-owner, Toops Consulting, LLC, U.S. Army veteran

Ron Whitney, of Emporia - American Legion member, Veterans of Foreign Wars member, U.S. Army veteran

Jacob Wood, of Salina - Deputy City Manager, City of Salina, U.S. Army Reserves

