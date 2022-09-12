KC Current move to first place, remain unbeaten since late May

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- A late penalty kick moved the Kansas City Current into first place and extended its unbeaten streak to 13 matches.

The Current defeated the New Jersey/New York Gotham 1-0 in New Jersey Sunday evening.

Current defender Hailie Mace converted on the opportunity in the match’s 78th minute.

“I thought she did, on a tough occasion, a tough evening, the simple things well and allowed us to have that tower of strength behind our group of field players. That just speaks to who she is and we’re very fortunate to have her as a part of our group.”

It’s the first time the Current have ever been in first place in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sunday’s game is the first of three matches in seven days.

