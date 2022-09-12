KC area gas prices continue to fall, but experts warn of higher costs in the near future

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City metro gasoline prices continued to fall this past week, dropping more than a dime, but they still stand higher than they did last year.

Average gas prices in the metro fell 11 cents this past week and have fallen 15.8 cents in the past month, according to GasBuddy, a data organization that compiles and compares gas stations across the country. The average gallon of gas in the area costs 3.24 per gallon, although different gas stations and municipalities obviously vary.

Gas prices in the Kansas City area are still 44 cents higher, on average, than they were exactly one year ago.

The recent drop in gas prices has also been seen nationally, falling 7.6 cents in the past week and 26.9 cents in the past month. The national average for a gallon of gas in the United States is $3.67, 52 cents higher than one year ago.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the 13th straight week. ,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week. But we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

