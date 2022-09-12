Aging & Style
Kansas racing scene highlighted in new tourism video

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas native racecar drivers highlight their start in the Sunflower State in the state’s new tourism video.

Kansas Tourism says on Monday, Sept. 12, it released the latest chapter in its ongoing series showcasing the attractive features of the state. It said Full Throttle and Full Heart: Kansas Racing features native Kansas drivers who share the magic of racing in the Sunflower State.

“The racing industry is a valuable part of the economic success in many Kansas communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Racing provides entertainment options for residents and brings tourism dollars into local communities and the state as a whole. We are proud of the racing legacy that Kansas has and will continue to have in the future.”

Kansas Tourism noted that the video features professional drivers Clint Bowyer, Jennifer Jo Cobbs, Chase Junghans and Megan Meyer. Each driver speaks of their love for racing and how they got started in Kansas. The release of the video also coincided with the fall race weekend at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

“Racing is part of the culture of Kansas,” said Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe. “We have historic tracks across the state that have been the birthplace to many professional racing careers.  Everyone should experience the wild competition and thrilling speed of Kansas racing.”

Kansas Tourism indicated that the Story Series is an ongoing exploration of the faces and places that make the Sunflower State a great place to live and explore.

To view the new video, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

