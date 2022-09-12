Authorities identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks.

Officers found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.

Officials conducted an autopsy on Monday. Investigators say they do not know how he died. However, they believe Williams’ body had been in the water for some time.

