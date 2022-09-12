Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Authorities identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks.

Officers found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.

Officials conducted an autopsy on Monday. Investigators say they do not know how he died. However, they believe Williams’ body had been in the water for some time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A school bus overturned in Clay County just after 8 a.m. Monday, injuring two elementary...
2 injured students home from hospital following school bus crash in Clay County
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
FILE — Drivers are encouraged to use I-49 or I-470 as a detour back to westbound I-435.
MoDOT to close areas near I-435 bridge over Blue River to address ‘urgent’ repairs
FILE
Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Local veterans named to Moran’s Service Academy Selection Board