UPDATE: Butker returns after injury, drills 54-yard field goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a 54-yard field goal after being injured early in the first half of the game.

Butker was injured on a Chiefs kickoff.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid, filling in, kicked an extra point and drilled a kickoff:

Filling in for the injured kicker, Justin Reid follows up his extra point with a BOOMING kickoff 🔥 @justinqreid



After Reid missed an extra-point, the Chiefs brought on Butker for a 54-yard field goal attempt near the end of the first half.

He made it:

#Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker took just one step in his wind up before he made the 54-yard field goal. Incredible. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gmRj99stgF — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

