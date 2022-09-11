Aging & Style
UPDATE: Butker returns after injury, drills 54-yard field goal

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal...
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a 54-yard field goal after being injured early in the first half of the game.

Butker was injured on a Chiefs kickoff.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid, filling in, kicked an extra point and drilled a kickoff:

After Reid missed an extra-point, the Chiefs brought on Butker for a 54-yard field goal attempt near the end of the first half.

He made it:

