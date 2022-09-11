UPDATE: Butker returns after injury, drills 54-yard field goal
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a 54-yard field goal after being injured early in the first half of the game.
Butker was injured on a Chiefs kickoff.
Chiefs safety Justin Reid, filling in, kicked an extra point and drilled a kickoff:
After Reid missed an extra-point, the Chiefs brought on Butker for a 54-yard field goal attempt near the end of the first half.
He made it:
