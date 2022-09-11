Two-car crash in Linn County kills Tulsa man, leaves 3 others injured

LINN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-car crash in Linn County left a Tulsa, Oklahoma, man dead and three others injured Saturday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash occurred Saturday evening at 8:25 p.m. on US Highway 36.

Crash reports said a 2007 Honda Civic, driven by a 43-year-old Oklahoma man, was heading northbound attempting to crossover US 36. While attempting to make the crossover, the Civic pulled into the path of a 2010 Ford Fusion heading westbound. The Fusion struck the Civic in the passenger’s side.

The driver of the Civic was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m. Saturday evening. A 19-year-old male passenger in the Civic was seriously injured as well as a 57-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Fusion. The 19-year-old was taken to the University of Missouri hospital and the 57-year-old was taken to Headrick Medical Center, as was the driver of the Fusion, a 63-year-old male.

The driver of the Fusion suffered moderate injuries according to the crash report.

