TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.

When officials arrived, they said the suspect, later identified as Michael Jenkins, 38, of Topeka, was indeed armed with a “couple of” machetes.

TPD noted that Jenkins was arrested for the incident after officers were forced to deploy a taser.

Jenkins was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on interference with law enforcement, criminal trespass, disobeying lawful police order and disorderly conduct.

