Rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd. causes life-threatening injuries
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.
The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to the accident at 6:44 a.m. Sunday morning.
At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved.
I-35 is closed as police and emergency vehicles attend to the scene. After allowing traffic to clear through, the northbound lanes of I-35 are closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
