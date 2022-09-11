Rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd. causes life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to the accident at 6:44 a.m. Sunday morning.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved.

I-35 is closed as police and emergency vehicles attend to the scene. After allowing traffic to clear through, the northbound lanes of I-35 are closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

