OPPD asking for public help after dog bite critically injures dog

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person and another dog Saturday morning.

The incident occurred Saturday morning between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. Police said it happened near the west end of the Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot.

The injured dog sustained critical injuries.

Police said the bite dog was described as a large black dog with longer hair and a light-colored patch on the chest. The owner of the dog was a slender female with very dark hair according to a release from OPPD.

The female and dog were walking a trail by Rosehill East Park and may reside in the neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.