Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

OPPD asking for public help after dog bite critically injures dog

FILE: Overland Park Police are asking for the public's help after a dog bite incident occurred...
FILE: Overland Park Police are asking for the public's help after a dog bite incident occurred Saturday morning.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person and another dog Saturday morning.

The incident occurred Saturday morning between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. Police said it happened near the west end of the Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot.

The injured dog sustained critical injuries.

Police said the bite dog was described as a large black dog with longer hair and a light-colored patch on the chest. The owner of the dog was a slender female with very dark hair according to a release from OPPD.

The female and dog were walking a trail by Rosehill East Park and may reside in the neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A two-car crash Saturday evening left a Tulsa man dead and three others injured.
Two-car crash in Linn County kills Tulsa man, leaves 3 others injured
Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the...
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the...
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
Kansas running back Devin Neal scoring a touchdown against West Virginia
Kansas opens Big 12 play with huge win over West Virginia in OT thriller