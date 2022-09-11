Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle fire on northbound I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher told KCTV5.
The fire was reported to Kansas City Scout at 12:39 p.m.
Emergency vehicles attended to the scene. The motorcycle on fire wound up on the right shoulder as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have updates when possible.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.