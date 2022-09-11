Mahomes set for matchup with former college coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The dynamic offensive duo that spent years lighting up the scoreboard for Texas Tech will finally get a chance to matchup at the NFL level.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals set to match up Sunday for the first time since the former Texas Tech quarterback and head coach duo entered the NFL, Mahomes reflected on their time together this week.

“It’s someone who has taught me a ton, not only about football but about life,” Mahomes said. “He got me out of high school where I was a baseball player trying to play football and basically being on your own. You’re leaving the household and he helped me become who I am today. It’ll be cool to get to play against him.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joked with reporters this week about a lighter workload for Mahomes, who has guided one of the pass-happiest offenses in the NFL since taking over as KC’s starter in 2018.

“I’m hoping they just run it every play,” joked Kingsbury, who is entering his fourth season as the Cardinals head coach. “Preseason, they were a bunch of 22, 21 personnel so they should protect him Week 1 and just hand it off 50 times.”

Kingsbury and Mahomes were able to light up scoreboards during their time together in Lubbock, but the absence of solid defense led to a lackluster 13-19 record for the pairing at the collegiate level.

“I’m just really proud of the person that he’s become,” said Kingsbury, “more than anything. Just watching how he’s grown up and the leadership that he shows on and off the field, I mean anytime you watch in any of those arenas, how he leads and how he treats people -- the stuff he does in the community and with charity he runs the gamut on what you want a sports star be like and carry himself. That’s been really special to watch that development.”

Mahomes said he’s looking forward to the matchup and hoping it ends with the Chiefs improving to 5-0 in season-openers with him as the starting quarterback.

“It’s definitely going to be an awesome moment,” said Mahomes. “Just hopefully I get the win so I get the bragging rights for the rest of time.”

