Mahomes makes history in first half against Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It did not take too long for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to make history for the 2022 season.

Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes in five straight season openers.

Mahomes’ first touchdown pass came to tight end Travis Kelce, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the recipient of the second and third passes.

