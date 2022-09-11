Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Mahomes makes history in first half against Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It did not take too long for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to make history for the 2022 season.

Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes in five straight season openers.

Mahomes’ first touchdown pass came to tight end Travis Kelce, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the recipient of the second and third passes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal...
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker questionable to return after injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Chiefs offense not missing a beat in first half, lead Cardinals 23-7
A motorcycle fire on I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries for one person.
Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries
FILE
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside