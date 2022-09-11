Mahomes’ five touchdowns have Chiefs up big in second half

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to end the season where they’ll begin --- in Glendale, Az.

The Chiefs take on the Cardinals at the stadium that will play host to this season’s Super Bowl.

FIRST QUARTER

The Chiefs scored on their opening drive of the season, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead.

After forcing the Cardinals to punt, the Chiefs offense picked right back up. A seven-play, 86-yard drive was culminated by a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown reception from three yards out. Chiefs lead 14-0.

SECOND QUARTER:

James Conner’s two-yard touchdown run cut the Chiefs’ advantage to 14-7.

Mahomes threw his third touchdown of the game -- and second touchdown pass to Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs missed the extra point, keeping the score at 20-7.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, after suffering a left-ankle injury early on, returned to drill a 54-yard field goal to push the advantage to 23-7 at halftime.

THIRD QUARTER:

The Chiefs struck quickly in the second half. On a four-play, 75-yard drive, Mahomes found Jody Fortson from one yard out to extend Kansas City’s lead to 30-7.

Mecole Hardman was the fourth Chiefs player to catch a touchdown pass from Mahomes. His two-yard touchdown reception capped off an 8-play, 66-yard drive that pushed Kansas City’s advantage to 37-7.

