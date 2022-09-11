Aging & Style
KCPD investigating rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd

A rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Road shut down traffic briefly Sunday morning and lead to life-threatening injuries.(KC Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road.

An investigation revealed that a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse was weaving in and out of traffic heading northbound at a high rate of speed when, just north of Vivion, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car slid into the concrete barriers that separate the northbound and southbound lanes, rotated around and struck the concrete barriers a second time. Police said it then overturned onto its roof and slid to a stop, blocking the inside lane of NB I-35.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 6:42 a.m. according to the police and closed all NB I-35 lanes of traffic for approximately two hours following the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.

