Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision

One dead in N. Wichita crash
One dead in N. Wichita crash(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.

When crews arrived, they said that due to congested and heavy traffic, drivers had been completely stopped along I-135 near 53rd St.

Officials said a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Simon E. Rogers of Covington, Ga., had been stopped in the right lane as a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Damian R. Conner, 23, of Whitewater, had been traveling south at highway speeds.

According to KHP, Conner attempted to apply the brakes, however, due to the wet pavement and rainfall, could not stop his vehicle in time and hit the back of the semi-truck.

Rogers was released from the scene with no apparent injury, however, the log indicates that Conner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Arizona...
Mahomes throwns 5 touchdowns, 9 different Chiefs catch at least one pass
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie waits to participate in a drill during NFL...
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie ruled out with injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Mahomes makes history in first half against Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal...
UPDATE: Butker returns after injury, drills 54-yard field goal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Mahomes’ five touchdowns have Chiefs up big in second half